Cable Matters "Made for Google" Certified Product Debuts on Google Store

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cable Matters , an industry-leading supplier of connectivity solutions, announced the availability of its new Pro Series USB-C Multiport Adapter on the Google Store . The Google Store placement follows rounds of rigorous product testing in the “Made for Google” program.The Pro Series USB-CMultiport Adapter is the perfect portable docking station for Google’s new PixelbookGo and other thin laptops that forego traditional ports in favor of several USB-C ports. The adapter features ports laptop users demand – an HDMIport, Ethernet port, USB-C charging port, and two USB 2.0 ports – all delivered through a single USB-C connection. A built-in magnetic cable management system makes storage easy. Technical specifications of each port are as follows:• HDMI (4K@60Hz)• Ethernet (480Mbps)• Two USB-A (USB 2.0, data transfer up to 480Mbps)• USB-C Power Delivery Port (Up to 80W charging)Participation in the Made for Google program means the Pro Series USB-C Multiport adapter passed rigorous testing for reliability, safety, performance, and compatibility with Google’s Pixelbook and Pixelbook Go. The adapter also works with other Chrome OS, Windows, and macOSlaptops. Additional information on the Made for Google program can be found here “USB-C only laptops are thin, lightweight, and can be incredibly versatile, but only if you have the right adapters. Our Pro Series USB-C Multiport adapter lets users easily take full advantage of the power of their laptop’s USB-C port while on-the-go,” said Jeff Jiang, President of Cable Matters. “Partnering with the Made for Google program aids in our mission to offer some of the most innovative USB-C products on the market, while making the Pixelbook more approachable for first-time users.”About Cable MattersCable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. We offer first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price. Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan.Cable Mattersis a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



