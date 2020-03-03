NALIN AND NASEEB FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 4TH ANNUAL CARNIVAL FUNDRAISER EVENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nalin and Naseeb Foundation , a nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing support to families who experience premature birth and infant mortality are pleased to announce their 4th Annual Nalin and Naseeb Foundation Carnival Fundraiser to take place on Saturday, March 7th 2020 from 11:30am to 4:00pm located at 2300 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057.The event will feature catered food by In N Out Burger, carnival rides, games, entertainment and a silent auction and raffle. Corporate sponsors for this annual event this year include the Los Angeles Chargers, Trader Joe’s, Costco, NMS Consulting, In N’ Out Burger, IHeartMedia, American Default Management, The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Bristol Farms, Entercom Communications and others.All proceeds of the event will go towards the Nalin and Naseeb Foundation to help provide grants for premature children to get the developmental therapy services that they need. The event is open to the general public and in lieu of tickets, attendees are asked to make a donation in an amount of their choice.ABOUT THE NALIN AND NASEEB FOUNDATIONThe Nalin and Naseeb Foundation was established in January of 2017 following a personal and tragic experience of premature delivery. There are many aspects of premature birth: maternal and infant health and mortality risks, developmental risks for infants, mental and emotional distress for loved ones. The Nalin and Naseeb Foundation’s vision is a world where no family experiences the aftermath of premature birth uninformed and alone. Our guiding principal is to support, inform and direct families in the ensuing period after premature birth. We partner with health organizations, service providers and have worked with hundreds (and growing) of families and their preterm babies. We believe that all children deserve a chance to meet their life potential.For more information or to donate, please visit www.nalinandnaseeb.org



