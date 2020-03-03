Featured Speakers Announced for the 2020 Ipro Tech Show

Ipro is pleased to announce the featured speakers for the 2020 Ipro Tech Show.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, is pleased to announce the featured speakers for the Ipro Tech Show, which will happen March 11th - March 12th, 2020 at the Beus Center for Law and Society, Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.

This 2-day event is packed with industry thought-leaders and endless networking opportunities.

We are continuing our Industry track this year on topics ranging from how emerging technologies are disrupting eDiscovery, how in-house counsel and law firms are using AI powered tools, and how social media affects the legal profession.

Trust us when we say, you won't want to miss this year's event.

This Year’s Featured Speakers at the 2020 Ipro Tech Show

• Brad Blickstein (How In-House Counsel and Law Firms are Using AI Powered Tools)

• Tiana Van Dyk (Social Media and Legal Professionals)

• Mike Quartararo (Project Management in Electronic Discovery)

• Gary Marchant (Emerging Technology in eDiscovery)

• Frederic Bourget (Data Governance, Management, and Legal Hold)

• Jay Carpenter (Blockchain: The Inevitable Future)

• Stanley Friedman (Finance Law: Legal Meets Accounting)

Ipro Tech Show is only a few weeks away! Register Now!

About Ipro

Ipro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology, drawing upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services and support bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it – Desktop, On-prem, Cloud, or Hybrid – significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.



