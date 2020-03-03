Jake is moving on to pursue a new, solo adventure

Search Labs Brand Image Jake Boyle - SEO - Taking on new challenges Image of Jake and Everhardt

After two years as half of the dynamic Search Labs SEO duo, Jake is taking a step back to follow a new dream.

It has been great working with Jake over the past 2 years, he has been very valuable to the business and his efforts are greatly appreciated.” — Everhardt Strauss

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After launching Search Labs together in late 2017, Jake Boyle and Everhardt Strauss have worked hard to establish the company as a highly regarded digital marketing agency in Melbourne.But it's now time for Jake to move on and pursue a new, solo adventure.Over the last two years, Jake has developed plethora of new skills, and has decided to step away from the business to further develop niche products and services that are not currently in scope for Search Labs.This is an exciting time for Jake and his young family.Search Labs would like to thank Jake for his contribution over the last two years, and wish him luck for all of his future endeavors.Jake will still be doing SEO and those who wish to contact him can get in touch on (AU +61) 0403 607 168 or via email at me@jakeboyle.com.Jake can also be contacted on LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.