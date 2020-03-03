SAILROCK RESORT JOINS CONDÉ NAST JOHANSENS LUXURY HOTELS COLLECTION

The elegant Sailrock Resort is featured in Condé Nast Johansens.

SOUTH CAICOS, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sailrock Resort, the premium vacation resort on South Caicos, is now featured in Condé Nast Johansens, the global listing of luxury hotels, spas and venues approved by local experts.Condé Nast Johansens is the go-to reference guide for independent travelers and has over 35 years' experience inspecting and recommending sites across the world."Sailrock Resort's recognition by the globally renowned Condé Nast Johansens is a tremendous honor and re-emphasizes our truly special offering here," said Sailrock's Managing Director Kashmie Ali, whose company was recently named the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Island Resort at the World Travel Awards."We're dedicated to providing discerning travelers with an experience they can't find anywhere else, that matches their expectations of a luxury lifestyle. We look forward to sharing this piece of paradise with visitors who appreciate the Condé Nast Johansens' seal of approval."According to the Condé Nast Johansens' website: "South Caicos feels like the little island that Turks and Caicos forgot. Discovering it feels like uncovering an untouched corner of the world. But with the emergence of tourism to this most southern of the archipelago in recent years, five-star hospitality in the form of Sailrock Resort has graced its icing sugar-white shores."Accessible via a 20-minute flight from Providenciales Airport, this beachy nirvana is home to one of the finest examples of coral reef in the world. There's a strong sense of community at Sailrock Resort which is involved in a number of local investments and preservation projects."Genuine care and concern for the island is as important as the care and concern the staff express for their guests. Whether it's when they're organizing mixology lessons, scooter hire, bone fishing, deep sea fishing, kitesurfing and scuba diving trips for you, when your private chef is whipping up a culinary storm in your suite or villa's kitchen, or waiting on you in the two restaurants."The venue has just unveiled a two-bedroom Skyridge Villa and a two-bedroom Oceanfront Reef Villa, both measuring about 3,000 square feet, in the stunning Peninsula Villa neighborhood, set in a 770-acre enclave with an ecological theme.There are 35 tastefully designed suites and villas in the resort area and the Peninsula neighborhood as well as the Great House. The resort area itself is spread over 52 hilltop and oceanfront acres, allowing guests to find their own private slice of South Caicos whether in a Beachfront Villa or a Ridgetop Suite.Sailrock's Warm Winter Getaway Sale, starting at US$500 per night, offers up to 50 percent off select Suite and Villa categories, and includes daily breakfast at the Great House Restaurant for each guest as well as round-trip island-hop flights between Providenciales to South Caicos and round-trip airport transfers directly to Sailrock Resort.Sailrock's flexible ownership model welcomes both year-round residents and short-term lets through the resort's rental program.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com , email reservations@sailrockresort.com or call 1 800 929-7197.About Sailrock Resort and Sailrock Living Turks and CaicosSailrock Resort, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, World of Hyatt and Condé Nast Johansens Luxury Hotels, Spas and Villas, is South Caicos' premier luxury resort nestled along the pristine beaches of the Caribbean Sea. Home to one of the five largest coral reefs and miles of undiscovered land, Sailrock Resort is the perfect setting for connoisseurs of authentic experiences. With Ridgetop Suites elevated above the shoreline and Beachfront Villas steps from the ocean, Sailrock Resort offers guests a one-of-a-kind vacation experience that focuses on service, exclusivity and relaxation centered around its unique out-island setting. Amenities include prime dining options, secluded beaches, an infinity pool, and the incomparable Na Spa Cabanas. This low-density community consists of both Sailrock Resort, for short-term vacationers looking for a luxurious experience, and Sailrock Living, for discerning travelers desiring to own real estate in this island paradise. The Turks and Caicos Islands are located 550 miles southeast of Miami, Florida, and consist of 40 different islands and cays. South Caicos is a short 20-minute flight from Providenciales.For more information, visit www.sailrockresort.com or www.sailrockliving.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.