BAY GARDENS BEACH RESORT & SPA WINS WEDDING AWARD

Weddings at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa are a heavenly experience.

RODNEY BAY, ST. LUCIA, March 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa has captured a 2020 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Award, adding another accolade to its growing collection.Winners of the prestigious awards exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service, and quality when interacting with the millions of consumers who turn to WeddingWire to help ease their wedding planning process each month.The St. Lucia-owned and -operated four-star resort received the nod from WeddingWire earlier this month, being recognized as one of the leading wedding venues in St. Lucia, winner of the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination at the 2019 World Travel Awards.Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa offers a variety of options for visitors and is a popular choice for intimate beach wedding ceremonies, elopements, and vow renewals."The team at Bay Gardens is thankful for this latest honor," said Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts. "At Bay Gardens Resorts, we're here to ensure every aspect of our guests' wedding experience in St. Lucia is stress-free. From flowers to photography to the marriage license, our goal is to make the wedding day perfect in every way."Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As one of the largest marketplaces and communities for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million visitors per month who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.For more information about weddings at Bay Gardens, visit https://www.baygardensresorts.com/weddings/inquiries About Bay Gardens ResortsBay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally-owned and -operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Bay Gardens Waters Edge Villas - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach.For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com



