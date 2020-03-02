Hoyer Statement on Afghanistan Peace Agreement

“The agreement with the Taliban ought to be received with caution, and while I support bringing our troops home, we must do everything possible to ensure that their sacrifices over the past eighteen years have not been in vain. That means ensuring that the Afghan government can maintain security and protect the rights of all Afghanis, especially the women who have begun to see more opportunities in the absence of brutal Taliban rule. I continue to thank our troops for their hard work and service, and I will be monitoring the situation in Afghanistan closely to ensure that any agreement builds on what they achieved and honors their efforts.”