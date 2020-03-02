Giovanni Peri: Immigration Answer to Demographic Dilemma

March 2, 2020

Immigration can ensure population stability or growth in rich countries where fertility rates have plummeted in recent decades. (iStock by Getty Images/route55)

While the immigration debate tends to focus on culture, identity and potential economic benefits, Giovanni Peri says demographics are the Achilles' heel of the global North. Peri is Director of the Global Migration Center at the University of California, Davis, and in this podcast, he says immigration policies that allow larger numbers of immigrants will help stabilize population growth in the aging advanced economies of the North. Peri's article Immigrant Swan Song is published in the March 2020 issue of Finance and Development magazine.

Giovanni Peri is Professor of Economics and Director of the Global Migration Center at the University of California, Davis.

