Kanga Roof Provides Incentives for Clinton Township, MI Area Customers

Property owners in Clinton Twp., MI, can receive rewards and help others gain them, too, via Four Seasons Kanga Roof's Referral Program.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanga Roof Provides Incentives for Clinton Township, MI Area CustomersProperty owners in Clinton Twp., MI, can receive rewards and help others gain them, too, via Four Seasons Kanga Roof 's Referral Program. Anyone is eligible to participate in this loyalty program.Four Seasons Kanga Roof, the leading commercial and residential roofing contractor in Clinton Township, Michigan, has implemented a program to reward loyal customers and supporters who refer others to the company for roofing, gutters, windows, and siding services. The Four Seasons Kanga Roof Referral Program rewards not only the referring customer, but it also rewards the new customer who was referred. This program deepens the ties between Kanga Roof and its customers, creating a bond that serves both entities well.Customer Referrals at Kanga RoofFour Seasons Kanga Roof rewards customers immediately when they refer friends and family members to the contractor for their roofing needs. Here’s how the program works.1. A client refers a friend or neighbor to Kanga Roof using the Four Seasons Kanga Roof Referral Program form located on the company’s website.2. A Kanga Roof employee contacts the referral to determine their roofing needs.3. If the referral books an appointment with Kanga Roof they will send the referring customer a $10 Starbucks gift card immediately as a thank you.4. If the referral purchases a whole-house or commercial replacement system for their roof, insulation, gutters, windows, or siding, Kanga Roof will reward them with a $200 VISA gift card.5. The new customer is also rewarded with a $150 Kanga Roof gift card to be applied toward replacement services and/or a $25 gift card for repair services. These rewards are good on the services they contracted with Kanga Roof to perform the work.Four Seasons Kanga Roof, as a family-owned business, values referrals from its clients, friends, and supporters. Through its dedication to exceptional customer service, Kanga Roof relentlessly every day to ensure that its workmanship is worthy of client referrals. Throughout the Clinton Twp., MI, area, Kanga Roof has committed themselves to being the 'go-to' roofing company that property owners can rely on.For More InformationFour Seasons Kanga Roof wants to reward loyal clients for referring others. For more information about the Four Seasons Kanga Roof Customer Referral Program, visit the Kanga Roof website at www.kanga-roof.com/referral-program/ or call Kanga Roof at 586-566-0308.Bill Burkhardt, Jrbilljr@kanga-roof.com586-566-0308V.P. of Sales & MarketingFour Seasons Kanga RoofAbout Four Seasons Kanga RoofFour Seasons Kanga Roof is a family-owned roofing construction company started in Clinton Twp, Michigan, in 2006. Based on foundational values of trust, customer satisfaction, and hiring the best employees, Four Seasons Kanga Roof has grown to become one of Michigan’s premier residential and commercial roofing contractors, serving Clinton Twp. residents’ roofing, repair, maintenance, insulation, gutters, window, and siding needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.