Veteran of VantagePointe Financial Group launches Lakeman Financial

Lakeman Financial

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asa J Lakeman, CFP, CFS is pleased to announce the formation of Lakeman Financial . Asa brings with him nearly two decades of experience helping businesses and families achieve their financial goals. Asa has achieved the Certified Fund Specialist and Certified Financial Planner™ designations as well as the Series 7 General Securities Representative and Series 66 Uniform Combined State Law registrations.Asa chose to launch Lakeman Financial to better serve his clients. After helping clients for more than 17 years, I’m proud to announce the formation of Lakeman Financial. I look forward to continuing to offer personalized investment advice and financial planning with my partner organizations VantagePointe Financial and Royal Alliance. Together we will help our clients pursue their financial goals and dreams!”President of VantagePointe Financial Group, David Pasciak, commented, “Asa brings energy, experience, & expertise to his clients. Combined with a great client service model and customized advise, we are looking forward to Asa being a valued partner with us in the coming years.”About Lakeman FinancialBased in Grand Rapids, MI, Lakeman Financial a division of VantagePointe Financial Group, is an independent financial services firm who provides individuals, small businesses and families with investment, retirement, estate, insurance and business planning. For more information, please visit www.lakemanfinancial.com Securities and investment advisory services offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Lakeman Financial Group is a member of VantagePointe Financial Group. Registered Branch Number: 616-534-9623



