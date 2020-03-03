Major Utica Shale Companies to Speak at 8th Annual Utica Midstream Conference

The Conference will feature companies that can provide insight into these challenging times in oil & gas. Attendees will be equipped to plan for 2020 and 2021

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn Valley, Pa. (February 27, 2020)– MPLX Pipelines, MPLX Processing, Encino Energy and EnLink Midstream will be participating at the 8th Annual Utica Midstream Conference on March 19, 2020 at Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio.

In addition to these companies, Colette Breshears, product manager, natural gas at Genscape, A Wood Mackenzie Business, will provide a comprehensive midstream outlook for the Appalachian Basin with special emphasis on the Utica. Breshears has spoken at Utica Midstream Conference numerous times and her presentations have always been very informative and well-received.

Robert Worstall, Chief Deputy, Ohio Department of Natural Resources will give attendees a thorough review of the drilling activity in Ohio in 2019. More importantly, he will project what drilling activity could be in Ohio in 2020. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has done a superb job in monitoring the oil and gas industry while providing comprehensive information on drilling activity in Ohio.

This year is going to be an interesting year for the oil and gas industry in Ohio as well throughout the Appalachian Basin. Speakers from these companies and organizations will provide the latest, best information on the state of the industry in the Utica. Their information will be valuable to local companies that are still planning for 2020.

The Utica Midstream Conference is usually a sellout and the response has been very good. “We encourage all interested parties to register as soon as possible. The laggards sometimes do not get registered,” said Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC.

“We are pleased that the leading midstream companies in Ohio have been participating since our first conference in 2013,” said Barone. “Our Utica Midstream Conference would not be successful without sponsors. Since the beginning, Beaver Excavating, Furbay Electric, and the International Union of Operating Engineers and Pipe Line Contractors Association have been sponsors and supporters.” The 2020 Utica Midstream Conference sponsors will also include Lane Power and Energy, Barbco, Inc., American Energy Fabrications, Skycasters Wireless Converged Wireless and Susco, LLC.

