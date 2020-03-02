Recycled Ocean Plastics Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Recycled Ocean Plastics Market” To Its Research Database

Recycled Ocean Plastics Industry

Description

Plastic production has increased by about 200 times since 1950. Only 9% of the plastic ever made has been recycled. The remainder is burned or thrown away into nature or landfills. Since plastic is so rigid, it can last for centuries without breaking down. This means that plastics made and thrown away in the past are often found in the earth’s oceans.

The plastic in oceans originates in both land-based and marine sources. It is estimated that nearly 80% of ocean plastics come from land-based sources and the remaining 20% comes from marine sources. Plastic marine waste refers to pollution from fishing fleets, which leave behind fishing nets, boats, ropes and sometimes abandoned vessels. Of the 20% from maritime sources, approximately 10% is estimated to come from fishing fleets. This is backed by estimates from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) which shows that unused, missing or discarded fishing gear contributes about 10% of total ocean plastic.

There are several routes via which plastic enters the ocean ecosystem. Plastic reaches the ocean from coastlines, rivers, tides and aquatic sources.

