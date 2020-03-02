GT Radial Tire Brand Returns to Formula DRIFT Competition

Three up-and-coming Formula DRIFT drivers will compete on GT Radial tires

Three Formula DRIFT drivers will be competing on GT Radial ultra high performance tires engineered and manufactured in America.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, USA, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- GT Radial is returning to Formula DRIFT , North America’s professional drifting competition, in 2020.The brand has been in the US market for more than 25 years and has proven to deliver quality, performance, durability and value. Furthermore, several GT Radial product lines are produced in the company’s newest manufacturing plant in South Carolina. Joining Formula DRIFT will allow GT Radial to demonstrate its engineering capabilities and product performances in the most extreme conditions for tires.For its come back, three up-and-coming drivers officially joined the GT Radial Formula DRIFT team at the company’s South Carolina plant recently and witnessed first-hand the production of the GT Radial extreme performance SX2 RS tires they will be competing on.The day’s events included an introduction of the drivers to senior management, R&D team, South Carolina’s plant production team, and an official signing ceremony. The drivers toured the plant and R&D center and enjoyed an up close and personal look at how tires are made.Joining the GT Radial team in an official signing ceremony at the Chester County facility were:• Travis Reeder, who was named Rookie of the Year in Formula DRIFT Pro2 competition in 2017 and won that series in 2018. He was named 2019 Rookie of the Year in the Formula DRIFT PRO Series and is a drift school instructor.• Ryan Litteral, whose team is based in Atlanta, was named Most Improved Driver in 2019 Formula DRIFT PRO Series competition. He is considered as one of the fan favorite. His consistency, aggression and unwavering commitment gained him much respect in the drifting community.• Kazuya Taguchi, who has been drifting for 10 years and competed in the Formula DRIFT PRO Series for the past two years. He has shown great potential to excel in the drifting scene.“We’re excited about returning to Formula DRIFT with these three dynamic drivers competing on our SX2 RS tires developed by our motorsports R&D team and manufactured here in South Carolina.” said Thomas Okihisa, director of marketing.GT Radial SX2 RS tires will also be available in the North America market and to drifting enthusiasts worldwide.About Giti Tire (pronounced “G-T” tire)One of the largest tire companies in the world, Giti Tire Group, (headquartered in Singapore) has been in the tire business since 1951. Giti Tire operates eight manufacturing plants and produces a broad range of tire products, serving major original equipment vehicle manufacturers, auto-service outlets, tire dealers and consumers in more than 130 countries worldwide.Giti Tire (USA) Ltd., based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is the sales, marketing, and distribution company for North America. It markets and sells a family of brands: GT Radial, Primewell, and Dextero tires for high performance vehicles, passenger cars, SUV, light truck, and medium trucks through national retailers, independent retailers and distributors across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.giti.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.