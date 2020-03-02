TileRec Makes It Easy to Discreetly Record Meetings, Lectures, Conversations and More

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Note-taking during meetings and classes can be challenging, especially for fast-paced discussions. Now, there is a better way to ensure no important details get overlooked or forgotten. TileRec is a compact, digital voice recorder that helps users save and manage important information.

The device is slim and discreet, measuring just under 2 x 2 inches and less than a quarter of an inch thick. Made from lightweight, durable aluminum, it weighs in at a mere 15 grams, the same weight as a penny. This makes it easy to slip into a pocket, purse or wallet for safekeeping. Despite the compact size and lightweight construction, TileRec is impact-resistant and virtually indestructible.

TileRec is voice-activated as well, so it will start recording automatically whenever it detects people speaking. It can detect vocal sounds up to 15 feet away, spanning 360 degrees. This enables users to listen in on caregivers for the elderly or disabled, as well as babysitters or teachers watching their children. This feature also ensures they don't miss a second of important conversations.

All recordings are time-stamped to allow for quick, easy organization. The device boasts 8 GB of internal memory, which equates to more than 145 hours of recorded data. Sound is recorded at 128 Kbps, resulting in HQ audio quality. TileRec is capable of recording for up to 24 hours on a single charge and can reach full battery power in just an hour and a half of charging time.

ATTO DIGITAL, the creator of TileRec, has completed the prototyping and testing phases for the device and is ready to move forward with manufacturing and shipping. To achieve this goal, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. At the time of this release, the campaign has already brought in more than $166,000 in contributions from over 3,000 backers. This is in addition to another $165,000 from more than 3,000 backers on Kickstarter in a previous campaign in February.

Campaign backers can purchase a TileRec for just $45, representing a significant discount off the expected retail price of $75. For comparison, similar devices often retail for $100 or more. Contributors can get additional recorders at higher donation levels, with packages of 2, 3, 5 and 10 devices available. ATTO DIGITAL expects to deliver the TileRec devices to customers in April 2020.



