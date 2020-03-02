THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020

“One Minutes” (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 5:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the four bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 5931 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services) H.R. 5003 – Fair Debt Collection Practices for Servicemembers Act, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services) H.R. 5932 – Ensuring Chinese Debt Transparency Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Hill – Financial Services) H.R. 4351 – Yes In My Backyard Act, as amended (Rep. Heck – Financial Services)