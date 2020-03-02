Business Travel Insurance Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Business Travel Insurance Market

Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization.

At the sametime, it provides risk cover against medical and hospitalization expenses for accident or illness, including medical evacuation if necessary, death or permanent disability, loss or delay of baggage, cancellation of flight due to weather condition, trip cancellation, and loss of passport & other travel documents.

This report focuses on the global Business Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072344-global-business-travel-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Key Players :

Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy)

Allianz (Germany)

Seven Corners (U.S.)

Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)

USI Insurance Services (U.S.)

MH Ross Travel (U.S.)

American International Group (U.S.)

AXA Group (France)

Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK)

Chubb (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

B2B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4072344-global-business-travel-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Travel Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Travel Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points of Global Business Travel Insurance Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.4.4 B2B2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Travel Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Insurance Trade

1.5.3 Insurance Company

1.5.4 Bank

1.5.5 Insurance Broker

1.5.6 Insurance Aggregator

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy)

12.1.1 Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Assicurazioni Genarali (Italy) Recent Development

12.2 Allianz (Germany)

12.2.1 Allianz (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Allianz (Germany) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Allianz (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Seven Corners (U.S.)

12.3.1 Seven Corners (U.S.) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Seven Corners (U.S.) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Seven Corners (U.S.) Recent Development

12.4 Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)

12.4.1 Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.) Recent Development

12.5 USI Insurance Services (U.S.)

12.5.1 USI Insurance Services (U.S.) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 USI Insurance Services (U.S.) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 USI Insurance Services (U.S.) Recent Development

12.6 MH Ross Travel (U.S.)

12.6.1 MH Ross Travel (U.S.) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 MH Ross Travel (U.S.) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MH Ross Travel (U.S.) Recent Development

12.7 American International Group (U.S.)

12.7.1 American International Group (U.S.) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 American International Group (U.S.) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 American International Group (U.S.) Recent Development

12.8 AXA Group (France)

12.8.1 AXA Group (France) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 AXA Group (France) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AXA Group (France) Recent Development

12.9 Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK)

12.9.1 Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Insure and Go Insurance Services (UK) Recent Development

12.10 Chubb (U.S.)

12.10.1 Chubb (U.S.) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Business Travel Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Chubb (U.S.) Revenue in Business Travel Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Chubb (U.S.) Recent Development



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.