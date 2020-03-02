Electric Taxi Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Global Electric Taxi Market

Electric Taxi volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Taxi market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5032675-global-electric-taxi-market-research-report-2020

Key Players of Global Electric Taxi Market =>

BYD Motor Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

Tesla Motors Inc.

LEVC

Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

BMW AG

Fiat Group

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Volkswagen Group.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Segment by Type

Compact Electric Taxi

Sedan Electric Taxi

SUV Electric Taxi

Segment by Application

Taxi Company

Luxury Customized Taxi Company

Other

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5032675-global-electric-taxi-market-research-report-2020

Major Key Points of Global Electric Taxi Market

1 Electric Taxi Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Taxi

1.2 Electric Taxi Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Taxi Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Compact Electric Taxi

1.2.3 Sedan Electric Taxi

1.2.4 SUV Electric Taxi

1.3 Electric Taxi Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electric Taxi Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Taxi Company

1.3.3 Luxury Customized Taxi Company

………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Taxi Business

7.1 BYD Motor Corp.

7.1.1 BYD Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 BYD Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BYD Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 BYD Motor Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

7.2.1 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

7.3.1 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tesla Motors Inc.

7.4.1 Tesla Motors Inc. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Tesla Motors Inc. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tesla Motors Inc. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Tesla Motors Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LEVC

7.5.1 LEVC Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LEVC Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LEVC Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 LEVC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.

7.6.1 Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Motor Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Toyota Motor Corp.

7.8.1 Toyota Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Toyota Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Toyota Motor Corp. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Toyota Motor Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BMW AG

7.9.1 BMW AG Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 BMW AG Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BMW AG Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 BMW AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fiat Group

7.10.1 Fiat Group Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fiat Group Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fiat Group Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Fiat Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 General Motors Co.

7.11.1 General Motors Co. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 General Motors Co. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 General Motors Co. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 General Motors Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

7.12.1 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Volkswagen Group.

7.13.1 Volkswagen Group. Electric Taxi Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Volkswagen Group. Electric Taxi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Volkswagen Group. Electric Taxi Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Volkswagen Group. Main Business and Markets Served



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.