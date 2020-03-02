Global Plastic Waste Management Market, Get Market Research, Business Risk & Industry Analysis Reports 2020

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Plastic Waste Management Market Research Report 2020” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Plastic wastes are considered to be one of the most severe environmental concerns of the current times. The Plastic Waste Management is a collective term that is used to refer to various approaches and strategic frameworks implemented for recycling plastic materials. This approach basically prevents the unnecessary dumping of plastics into landfills or water bodies. The Plastic Waste Management market has been growing at a rapid pace as it plays a key role to minimize the contamination of the environmental setting.

The Plastic Waste Management industry is expected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in the year 2019 to 37.9 billion in the year 2024. Thus the growth of the market is likely to take place at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecasted period. Some of the key factors that could accelerate the growth of the industry include increase in the economic growth, rise in urbanization and industrialization, and the evolving lifestyle of people. The increase in the awareness of plastic waste generation also plays a key role.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4788421-global-plastic-waste-management-market-research-report-2020

Key Players

Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions, Covanta Holding, Remondis, Parc, Kayama, Shirai, New COOP Tianbao, China Recyling Development, Luhai, Vanden, Fuhai Lantian, Shanghai Qihu, etc.

An in-depth assessment of the Plastic Waste Management has been carried out to get an insight into its growth potential during the forecasted period. The analysis has been conducted at the regional level and global level. A wide range of factors have been take n into account such as the growth trends, the market dynamics, threats and market opportunities. In addition to this, the competitive landscape of the market has also been assessed critically as it could influence the industry performance in the future.

Key categories of the industry

The Plastic Waste Management market can be categorized based on various elements such as type, source, application, services and geographical regions. Based on type, the main segments of the market include Polypropylene, Low-density polypropylene (LDPE), High-density polypropylene, and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). On the basis of source, the sub-classification of the industry includes commercial and institutional, residential, industrial and others. The various categories of services of the industry include recycling, landfills, incineration and collection and transportation. Based on application, the key segments of the market include packaging, textile and clothing, automotive, furniture and others. The main geographical segments comprise North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and others.

Regional segments of the industry

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the key regional segments of the Plastic Waste Management industry include Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. A diverse range of factors come into play and affect the performance of the market in these regions. In present times, Europe has the largest market share in the global market setting. The trend relating to a circular economy has boosted the overall performance of the industry. It is expected that during the forecasted period, North America will have consistent growth which will boost the market performance at the global level.

Latest market news

VEOLIA, a reputed French water management organization and EDF made the announcement through their subsidiaries that they would be establishing a joint entity. This joint entity, known as “Graphitech” would be responsible for technological development and conducting engineering studies. The activities would be related to the decommissioning of nuclear reactors that utilize graphite technology.

Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4788421-global-plastic-waste-management-market-research-report-2020

Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

14Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.