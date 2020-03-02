Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Automotive Cyber Security Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cyber Security market will register a 78.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3104.4 million by 2025, from $ 307.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Cyber Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Arilou technologies
Trillium
Cisco systems
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
Harman (TowerSec)
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
BT Security
NXP Semiconductors
Intel Corporation
Secunet AG
Utimaco GmbH
Symphony Teleca & Guardtime
Security Innovation

