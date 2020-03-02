Automotive Cyber Security Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cyber Security market will register a 78.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3104.4 million by 2025, from $ 307.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Cyber Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automotive Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Software-based
Hardware-based
Network & Cloud
Security Services & Frameworks
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Arilou technologies
Trillium
Cisco systems
SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
Argus
Harman (TowerSec)
ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
BT Security
NXP Semiconductors
Intel Corporation
Secunet AG
Utimaco GmbH
Symphony Teleca & Guardtime
Security Innovation
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Segment by Type
2.2.1 Software-based
2.2.3 Network & Cloud
2.2.4 Security Services & Frameworks
2.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automotive Cyber Security Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger Cars
......
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Arilou technologies
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.1.3 Arilou technologies Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Arilou technologies News
11.2 Trillium
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.2.3 Trillium Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Trillium News
11.3 Cisco systems
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.3.3 Cisco systems Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Cisco systems News
11.4 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.4.3 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group News
11.5 Argus
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.5.3 Argus Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Argus News
11.6 Harman (TowerSec)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.6.3 Harman (TowerSec) Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Harman (TowerSec) News
11.7 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.7.3 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems News
11.8 BT Security
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.8.3 BT Security Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 BT Security News
11.9 NXP Semiconductors
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered
11.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
……Continued
