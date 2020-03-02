Automotive Cyber Security Global Market 2020, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Cyber Security market will register a 78.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3104.4 million by 2025, from $ 307.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automotive Cyber Security business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automotive Cyber Security market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automotive Cyber Security value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software-based

Hardware-based

Network & Cloud

Security Services & Frameworks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arilou technologies

Trillium

Cisco systems

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Argus

Harman (TowerSec)

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

BT Security

NXP Semiconductors

Intel Corporation

Secunet AG

Utimaco GmbH

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

Security Innovation

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software-based

2.2.3 Network & Cloud

2.2.4 Security Services & Frameworks

2.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Automotive Cyber Security Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger Cars

......



11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Arilou technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.1.3 Arilou technologies Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Arilou technologies News



11.2 Trillium

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.2.3 Trillium Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Trillium News



11.3 Cisco systems

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.3.3 Cisco systems Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Cisco systems News



11.4 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.4.3 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SBD Automotive & Ncc Group News



11.5 Argus

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.5.3 Argus Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Argus News



11.6 Harman (TowerSec)

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.6.3 Harman (TowerSec) Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Harman (TowerSec) News



11.7 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.7.3 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 ESCRYPT Embedded Systems News



11.8 BT Security

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.8.3 BT Security Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 BT Security News



11.9 NXP Semiconductors

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Automotive Cyber Security Product Offered

11.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Automotive Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

……Continued

