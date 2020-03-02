Nye & Company Auctioneers' Pop-Up Fine Art & Sculpture auction on Wednesday, March 11th, has something for everyone

Etching, Le Chapeau Epingle, Pierre Renoir, (French, 1841-1919) signed in the plate l.r. Gouache on Masonite, "Ricefields" Arie Smit (Dutch-Indonesian, 1916-2016), signed l.l. "Arie'59, Bali." One of a pair of oil on canvas still lifes by Giuseppe Pierotti (Italian, 19th C.), signed and dated 1870. Lithograph, titled "Crak", by Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997) signed in pencil l.r., printed by Total Color, New York. Etching, Self Portrait: Etching, Self Portrait in a Cap, Laughing, Rembrandt Van Rijn (Dutch, 1606-1669), dated 1630

Following the success of Fashion Week in New York, London and Paris, Nye is taking a page out of the fashion world for a Pop-Up Fine Art & Sculpture auction.

Walking the streets of New York, London and Paris you'll undoubtedly find a pop up shop of exciting and trend setting fashions. We have decided to follow suit for our clients with wonderful artwork.” — Andrew Holter

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of Fashion Week in New York, London and Paris, Nye & Company is taking a page out of the fashion world and has created a Pop-Up Fine Art and Sculpture auction planned for Wednesday, March 11th, online and in the firm’s gallery at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield. starting at 10 am Eastern time.The sale is officially titled a Pop-Up Fine Art Auction. The auction will begin promptly at 10 am Eastern time. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The catalog has also been posted to the Nye & Company website ( www.nyeandcompany.com “We are excited to take a page out of the fashion world and offer this unexpected pop-up auction” said Andrew Holter of Nye & Company Auctioneers. “Walking the streets of New York, London and Paris you will undoubtedly find a pop up shop of exciting and trend setting fashions. We have decided to follow suit and offer our clients a unique opportunity to purchase works of art in a variety of different mediums and styles.”Modern masters like Roy Lichtenstein , Robert Indiana and Manuel Rivera are represented. Lichtenstein’s Crak lithograph is a terrific representation of the Pop-Art Movement. Equally as exciting is the Golden Love silkscreen by Indiana. This iconic work or variation of this work can be found in just about every major museum or large-scale city as a public installation. The metal mesh on painted panel is a superb example of the Spanish avant-garde movement seen in the El Paso school of artists.Inspired by the great French Impressionist/Post-Impressionist artists such as Cezanne, Gaugin and Signac, the Dutch/Indonesian artist Arie Smit has created a wonderful gouache on panel. Colorful and post-impressionistic, this work delights the eye with its vibrant and colorful depiction of an Indonesian rice fields. Continuing with the Impressionist movement, there is an exceptional etching titled Le Chapeau Epingle, after Pierre Auguste Renoir For the more traditional collector, there is an idyllic oil on canvas depicting cows in a landscape by Edmund Osthaus. Traditionally known for his depiction of sporting art and in particular, bird dogs, Osthaus has a superb ability to capture the very essence of animals. In particular, he is able to transport the viewer into the picture and elicit feelings of a hot, lazy summer day with cows grazing in the field.For those that like the classic Old Masters, there is a rare Rembrandt Van Rijn etching from 1630. It is part of the self-portrait series, titled Self-Portrait in a Cap, Laughing. Rembrandt created roughly 30 self-portrait etchings. His etchings are highly sought after in the marketplace and in this particular example, he was able to capture his emotion and jovial spirit. The viewer can’t help but be drawn into this image and want to get to know this fascinating artist and man.People can bid in person, by phone, in absentia and online. An online preview will be held February 27th- March 11th at www.nyeandcompany.com . First-hand gallery previews will be held Monday thru Friday, March 2nd-10th from 10 am to 4 pm; and Sunday, March 8th, from 12 noon to 4 pm. All times quoted are Eastern.John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures Auction on Wednesday, March 11, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The full color catalog can be viewed at www.nyeandcompany.com , LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.