HomeSmart International is opening up a location in Bedford, NH

HomeSmart Success Realty HomeSmart International Stop by at our new office

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New HomeSmart International Franchise Opens in Bedford, New Hampshire Real Estate Brokerage brings their 100-percent commission model to southern New HampshireBroker and Owner Munise Ulker, MBA has brought HomeSmart International’s revolutionary 100-percent-commission brokerage model to New Hampshire with the opening of HomeSmart Success Realty in Bedford. This new franchise will provide a new, more affordable and effective brokerage to real estate agents throughout southern New Hampshire.“After working in the residential real estate industry for more than 15 years, I have come to have a deep understanding of what real estate agents are looking for in a brokerage, and I can tell they are ready for a fresh new option,” stated Ulker. “HomeSmart is unlike any other brokerage out there, which is why I am so excited to be bringing their unique and successful model to the agents in my community”.By joining HomeSmart Success Realty, agents will become members of the nationally-ranked and acclaimed HomeSmart International brand which currently includes over 18,000 agents across 35 states. As a part of HomeSmart, Success Realty agents will get to keep 100% of their commission and have free access to state-of-the-art productivity software, online marketing materials, hundreds of live and on-demand training sessions, and exceptional agent support.Ulker promises to bring exciting new opportunities to her agents such as a warm brokerage culture and up-to-date training. The grand opening of her brand new office located in Bedford will be on March 14th, 2020, at 11:00 am.The HomeSmart Success Realty office is located at 169 S River Rd, Unit #3, Bedford, NH, 03110 and can be reached via munise@homesmartsuccessrealty.com.About HomeSmart International: Founded in 2000, HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest-growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona. HomeSmart International is ranked in the top 5 real estate brokerages in the United States and the number one brokerage firm in the Phoenix market and in Colorado. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today’s evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has 190 offices in 35 states and nearly 18,000 agents nationwide. For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.homesmart.com

HomeSmart Offers All 6 Things Every Realtor Needs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.