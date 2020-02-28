Current Press releases

Flagship of the 911 series with live stream premiere Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber presents world premiere

Stuttgart . Porsche is launching into the 2020 automotive calendar with a spectacular innovation: As the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) has been cancelled, the sports car manufacturer will showcase the new range-topper of the 911 series for unprecedented power, driving dynamics and comfort with a live stream premiere.

The presentation will take place on 3 March at 10:10 a.m. (CET). The event will be hosted by former Formula 1 driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber and screened live in English and Chinese: NewsTV.porsche.com

Further information, film and photo material in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

2/28/2020