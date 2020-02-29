Call Me Ace Releases New EP, Working From Home

A Follow Up to His Music Video, Announcing the Departure from His Role At Facebook & The Billboard-Charting Album, Airplane Mode

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Billboard-charting artist and entrepreneur, Call Me Ace, releases Working From Home via his independent label, Light Armor Music. The 5-track EP is written by Call Me Ace and produced by J-Dot Music. Working From Home is available on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and all streaming platforms.Working From Home is the summation of Call Me Ace’s experiences with balancing two successful careers—a corporate job and life as a hip hop artist. The project is a conversation starter about following your passion vs money, self-doubt amidst future uncertainty, and the never-ending journey to be yourself by challenging the status quo.The EP’s lead singles, “Gold Cuffs” and “Resume,” have amassed an exclusive premiere on Earmilk.com as well as a, collective, 500,000k streams across all streaming platforms. Additionally, Working From Home follows the buzz of “ Facebook ”—Call Me Ace’s music video and song, which received praise from Facebook’s former COO, Gary Briggs.The full track-list for Working From Home is below:1) Gold Cuffs ft. High Grade2) Resume3) 12,000 Meters4) Layover5) Red EyeStream Working From Home on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and all streaming platforms.Stay updated with Call Me Ace’s journey by following him on Instagram & Facebook @callmeacelegit and joining his newsletter at www.callmeace.com For interviews, comments and features with Call Me Ace please contact Publicist, Brianna Régine Walston, at brianna@brvisionaryconsulting.com or 203-526-2915.###About Call Me AceCall Me Ace is an independent hip hop artist, first-generation Jamaican-American, millennial professional and disruptor who challenges the status quo. In 2019, Call Me Ace released his debut album, Airplane Mode, which listed as #3 on the iTunes Top 40 US Hip-Hop Album Chart as well as #50 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart. Ace’s second EP, Working From Home will broaden the conversation of his previous work by tackling themes such as: the definition of true success, compromising calling for comfort, and the quest for self-expression within a restrictive environment. Determined to use his music and professional knowledge as a gateway to connect with disenfranchised communities, Call Me Ace encourages his supporters to live a rich life, not just a life full of riches. To find out more visit, http://www.callmeace.com/



