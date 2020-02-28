Economy Weekly: Week of February 24, 2020

The Majority Leader’s Office is now sending a weekly e-mail highlighting economic statistics and news that Members can use as they discuss the state of the economy and how House Democrats are working to spur economic growth, support job creation, and raise wages for the people.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “President Trump is reportedly planning another tax cut. If so, he should figure out why the first one was a dud. As a card-carrying supply-sider, I was certain tax reform would at last lift the U.S. economy out of its rut of 2% growth. On Dec. 16, 2017, a few days before he signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Mr. Trump told reporters: ‘The economy now has hit 3%. Nobody thought we’d be anywhere close. I think we can go to 4%, 5% and maybe even 6% ultimately.’ But the increase in gross domestic product hasn’t hit 3%. It was only 2.3% in 2017 and 2.9% in 2018, when the cuts kicked in. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates only 2.3% for 2019. Overall, annual GDP growth under Mr. Trump has averaged only a few tenths of a point better than that of President Obama’s second term." [Wall Street Journal Op-ed by James K. Glassman, 2/26/2020]

STAT OF THE WEEK: Economic growth remained unchanged in the fourth quarter. “Gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate, supported by a smaller import bill, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. That was unrevised from last month’s advance estimate and matched the growth pace logged in the July-September quarter. The economy grew by an unrevised 2.3% in 2019, the slowest annual growth in three years and missing the Trump administration’s 3% growth target for a second straight year.” [CNBC, 2/27/20

