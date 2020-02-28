THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (4 bills) H.R. 5931 – Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Clay – Financial Services) H.R. 5003 – Fair Debt Collection Practices for Servicemembers Act, as amended (Rep. Dean – Financial Services) H.R. 5932 – Ensuring Chinese Debt Transparency Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Hill – Financial Services) H.R. 4351 – Yes In My Backyard Act, as amended (Rep. Heck – Financial Services) TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. Suspensions (4 bills) H.Res. 387 – Condemning continued violence against civilians by armed groups in the Central African Republic and supporting efforts to achieve a lasting political solution to the conflict, as amended (Rep. Cicilline – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4508 – Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Foreign Affairs) S. 1678 – Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, as amended (Sen. Gardner – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 230 – Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States condemns all forms of violence against children globally and recognizes the harmful impacts of violence against children, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House. H.R. 1140 – Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act of 2020 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) (Subject to a Rule) Possible Consideration of Emergency Supplemental Funding Related to the Coronavirus