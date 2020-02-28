House Democrats Pass Historic Antilynching Bill

MESSAGE FROM THE HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER

This week, the House passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which will explicitly designate lynching as a federal hate crime for the first time in history. Lynching is a blot on our nation’s history, and the memory and symbolism of lynching are still used today to intimidate and instill fear in communities. While this bill is long overdue, it is never too late to do the right thing and correct this historic injustice. I thank Congressman Bobby Rush for his leadership on this bill and for naming it in honor of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago whose brutal lynching in 1955 shocked our nation and marked a turning point in our history. I also thank House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and the Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass for their work to advance the bill through the House. While I was disappointed that Senate Republicans adjourned for the week before passing it and sending it to the President’s desk, I hope they will take it up swiftly.

I remain deeply concerned that the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen and that the Trump Administration does not have the coordinated, comprehensive plan necessary to address this outbreak. The President’s funding request sent down by his Administration this week was both inadequate and irresponsible. House Democrats continue to take this threat seriously, and appropriators are working to swiftly develop a robust funding bill that fully addresses this global emergency.

Lastly, I hope you will read the op-ed I wrote along with Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez, Carolyn Maloney, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which ran in the Orlando Sentinel today. Together, we recently visited Puerto Rico to survey damage from ongoing earthquakes and meet with those affected. During our visit to the island, it was clear that there are unmet needs, such as educational needs, infrastructure repairs, and nutrition assistance. The emergency funding bill passed by the House would address those needs, and we are urging Senate Republicans to take up and pass that legislation to assist our fellow Americans. The recovery in Puerto Rico will continue to be a top priority for House Democrats, and we will continue to urge Senate Republicans and the Trump Administration to stop dragging their feet in recovery efforts.

