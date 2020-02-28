Nationally-Recognized Law Firm Focused on Public Finance Adds Distinguished San Antonio Attorneys

McCall Parkhurst & Horton Adds Distinguished San Antonio Attorneys

This new team provides us the opportunity to achieve more for the betterment of our clients.” — Managing Partner, Carol (C.D.) Polumbo

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally-Recognized Law Firm Focused on Public FinanceAdds Distinguished San Antonio Attorneys McCall , Parkhurst & Horton L.L.P., a prestigious Texas public finance law firm, is welcoming change as three attorneys, Clay Binford, Lauren Ferrero and Rose Kanusky, are joining the firm in its San Antonio office. As leaders in the bond and public finance sector, the new attorneys look forward to the opportunities presented by joining the accomplished organization.Managing Partner Carol (C.D.) Polumbo serves as bond counsel from the Austin office with over 30 years of experience and shares her enthusiasm for the new members of the firm, “ This is an exciting time for the firm, and the transition will allow us to continue to lead and strengthen our resources in an industry with so much potential. This new team provides us the opportunity to achieve more for the betterment of our clients.”Ranked as the number one public finance law firm in Texas for the past 15 years, McCall has 22 partners, as well as an extensive team of established attorneys in its four offices: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.Clay Binford, who joins McCall as a partner, expresses his delight with the move, saying, “The benefits provided to our clients by the opportunity to join a group with unmatched industry reputation and dedication was simply one that we could not pass. The compatibility of our practice and these industry leaders was obvious to us, and it’s more than clear that our goals align and lead us in a direction built for growth and success. In my role as Partner, I personally look forward to the great things that are to come in this new venture, as McCall Parkhurst & Horton continues to thrive in delivering the best bond counsel service in our great State.” Since joining the industry in 2001, Clay has garnered a State and national reputation for legal proficiency and creative approaches to problem solving in traditional and large-scale non-traditional municipal finance transactions.Well-immersed in public finance, Lauren Ferrero focuses her practice on assisting state and local government entities in a variety of debt financing transactions, in addition to working with a large scope of both public and private partnerships. Regularly, Lauren serves as bond counsel, underwriters’ counsel, trustee’s counsel, and as counsel in related areas of the law requiring public finance expertise. Lauren joins McCall as a Senior Associate.Nationally recognized by Best Lawyers (2018-2020) and a 20-year Texas litigation veteran, Rosemarie Kanusky has, over the past five years, dedicated her talents to conquering the field of local elections. Over that period, Rose has on average, annually advised approximately 35 local governments regarding legalities, logistics, and ethical considerations inherent in the conduct of local elections, focusing primarily on bond and tax elections. Her litigation experience has proven invaluable in successfully defending election-related controversies. Rose joins McCall as Senior Counsel.For these reputable San Antonio professionals, the decision to join McCall reflects a desire to associate with a firm whose industry focus and dedication is aligned with their philosophy of client representation. Over the course of years, this group has accrued considerable recognition within the Texas public finance industry for their tenacious performance and untiring dedication to client service. To a person, they embrace the challenge of continually improving their respective and collective public finance expertise and look forward to adding their experience to McCall and expanding the list of clients for whom they serve.For more information about McCall, Parkhurst & Horton L.L.P., visit: www.mphlegal.com ###About McCall, Parkhurst & Horton L.L.P.: Founded in the booming City of Dallas in 1919, McCall, Parkhurst & Horton L.L.P. is a top-performing bond counsel firm for a wide-array of public securities. Having offices in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston allows for the century-old firm to appropriately meet the needs of growing areas across Texas and beyond, and to deliver cost-effective and efficient legal services to its clients. The firm’s commitment to diversity sets them apart as an industry leader, recruiting and retaining minorities from all different backgrounds. Nationally recognized for its exceptional expertise, McCall has been a seven time recipient of the “Southwest Region Deal of the Year” by The Bond Buyer, including transactions for the renovation of Love Field (2011); the creation of the Texas Water Development Board State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas Revenue Bond program (2016); and the improvement and expansion of D/FW International Airport (2019).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.