Advanced Circuits Celebrates Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Facility in Chandler

CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Circuits, the 3rd largest PCB Manufacturer in the US, announced their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House in celebration of their new Chandler facility on Wednesday, March 4th at 1:30 PM.The company invested $7M in this new, 50,000 square-foot location that opened in September of 2019. The state-of-the-art facility is a welcome addition to their manufacturing facilities in Aurora, CO and Maple Grove, MN. It is double the size of their old facility in Tempe, Arizona.John Yacoub, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Circuits, shared “This has been a very exciting period for Advanced Circuits as we continue to realize business growth with the support of our loyal customers. We thank you for your business and look forward to continuing to serve all your PCB needs in not only our Arizona facility but also in our Colorado and Minnesota locations.”The company is looking forward to engaging their customers and showing off the Chandler facility. Chandler City Council members and members of the Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance at this historic event.All are welcome to attend the Open House Celebration taking place at 6615 W. Boston St., Chandler, AZ, 85226 located in the HUB Zone.About Advanced CircuitsLeading PCB Quick Turn Manufacturer for a Quarter of a Century!Since 1989, Advanced Circuits (also known in the industry as 4PCB) has been the leading the PCB industry as a quick turn manufacturer specializing in both small quantity PCBs and large production quantities. Advanced Circuits operates divisions in Aurora, CO, Chandler, AZ, and Maple Grove, MN and is ranked among the 3rd largest circuit board fabricators in North America. Advanced Circuits is MIL-PRF-31032, MIL-PRF-55110G, AS9100C, ISO 9001:2008 Certified, IPC 6012 Class 2, 3 and 3A Qualified, as well as ITAR Registered. They serve diverse industries that depend on their high quality printed circuit boards, delivered on-time. Their customers rely on them for the PCBs they need for military, aerospace, defense, medical and many more critical applications. Advanced Circuits is one of the few PCB suppliers that is able to manufacture for DOD Contracts in the United States.Their new facility in Chandler will allow the PCB manufacturer to support its customers’ evolving technology requirements.



