Malaysia : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Malaysia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

February 28, 2020

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Malaysian economy is stable despite domestic and external challenges. The authorities are making progress on their reform agenda including governance reforms and measures to improve the transparency and management of public finances. Policies should focus on medium-term fiscal consolidation, while safeguarding growth and financial stability. Structural reforms are needed to enshrine in law main governance measures, and to boost productivity to achieve high income status and inclusive growth.