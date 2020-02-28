Can An Optometrist check for Glaucoma? Malvern Area Doctor Discusses

CRH Logo

Can an optometrist check for Glaucoma is discussed and answered in detail and covering what optometrists do and how that applies to checking for glaucoma.

Our doctors continue to work diligently to remain at the forefront of ocular disease management for glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration and dry eye” — Harry N. Halscheid, O.D., F.A.A.O.

MALVERN, PA, USA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People often wonder if they should visit an optometrist or ophthalmologist for vision care--particularly for an examination that could uncover signs of a serious eye condition such as glaucoma. The quick answer is: yes! An optometrist can check patients for glaucoma. All optometrists, regardless of their type of licensure, are able to diagnose glaucoma.

Optometrists and Glaucoma

An optometrist's training and experience typically have a lot to do with whether or not they are comfortable making a diagnosis of glaucoma or referring their patient onto an ophthalmologist. However, it is commonplace for optometrists to treat patients who've been diagnosed with glaucoma. Nearly all states allow optometrists to deliver glaucoma care. Today, it's far more common for an optometrist to care for patients with glaucoma than it was several decades ago.

What Do Optometrists Typically Do?

One of the primary care services that an optometrist delivers is to provide eye exams and vision checks. A routine eye exam is part of the optometrist's purview--and often where eye health conditions are first discovered. Optometrists also treat vision conditions such as nearsightedness and farsightedness. They also prescribe eyeglasses and contact lenses as well as provide vision therapy. Optometrists are trained to detect disease so that training would involve how to search for signs of glaucoma.

Unstable Glaucoma

While many optometrists manage patients who have glaucoma, some will choose to manage them in conjunction with an ophthalmologist. In cases where the glaucoma is advanced or unstable, the optometrist will typically refer the patient to a specialist. For example, if the individual needs filtration surgery, the optometrist will typically be involved in post-surgical care.

Talk to Your Provider

If you're concerned about glaucoma, talk to your optometrist. They can discuss how they typically handle a glaucoma diagnosis and what's entailed with the testing. Because many patients have experience visiting their optometrist on a routine basis, they may feel more comfortable continuing care with the same provider if they're diagnosed with the condition.

On the other hand, if your optometrist is not comfortable providing glaucoma treatment, they will make a referral to a glaucoma specialist. The key is to obtain the treatment you need so you can stabilize the condition and manage it effectively moving forward.

If you need an up-to-date eye exam, contact Clompus, Reto, and Halscheid Vision Associates to schedule an appointment. Glaucoma can be treated, but it's always best to achieve an early diagnosis to keep this disease in check.

+



+



+



+



+



This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising, and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.