Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Announces User-Friendly Mobile Website

Trophy Automotive Dealer Group offers a streamlined experience via its mobile website. Customers can access the entire Trophy Automotive Dealer Group.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Announces User-Friendly Mobile WebsiteTrophy Automotive Dealer Group offers a streamlined experience via its mobile website. Customers can access the entire Trophy Automotive Dealer Group site from their phone without dealing with a stripped down or lesser experience vs. the desktop site.Trophy Automotive Dealer Group Mobile Website Offers Full Web ExperienceIt can be frustrating to find a stripped down experience when researching cars on mobile. Los Angeles’ Trophy Automotive Dealer Group has ensured that its mobile site offers full research and comparison capabilities. Model comparison via mobile can be accomplished with the following filters:● Location● Condition● Year● Make● Body Style● Mileage● PricePhotos, Videos, ePrices On the GoNew and pre-owned inventory can be rapidly reviewed, with the ability to save and compare vehicles in multiple categories. CarFax reports can be viewed on a customer’s phone, and ePrices checked by sending a short message. Clicking through on any vehicle allows visitors to the site to see it from several angles; including interior and exterior closeup shots.All of the main site’s video galleries are available on the dealer’s mobile site - a convenience that allows for on-the-go model reviews. Site visitors can find virtual test drive videos and can virtually ‘Enter the Showroom’ to see videos on the cars of their choice, including the latest Kia, Mercedes and Nissan models.Built-in Website Accessibility ToolsA key feature of the Trophy Automotive Dealer Group website is its built-in accessibility tools, which are also available on the mobile version of the site. Various site features, such as animations, can be turned off. Fonts, font size and font spacing can be changed, alternate text and a reading guide line can be displayed, among many more website accessibility features.Driving Directions to Six Dealership LocationsFor those looking for showrooms or a nearby service center, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s locations are easy to find via the mobile site, which displays driving directions to any of the company’s six dealerships. Written directions and dealership location maps are provided.For more information on Trophy Automotive Dealer Group’s mobile website and its six Los Angeles dealer locations, please contact:Andy Malekiandy.maleki@tadg.us(747) 231-5700About Trophy Automotive Dealer GroupTrophy Automotive Dealer Group is a leading automotive dealer group in the US and has become the benchmark for financial performance, customer satisfaction and innovative digital and mobility solutions, basing its business on excellent customer service for the complete sales and after-sales experience. With six dealer locations in and around Los Angeles, Trophy Automotive Dealer Group offers the ultimate selection of new, used and pre-owned vehicles, featuring Nissan, Kia and Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.