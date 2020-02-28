Winning Web Design Submission

Lounge Lizard, a website development company and digital marketing agency, announces the winner of their bi-annual Web Design Scholarship.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lounge Lizard Announces their Spring 2020 Web Design Scholarship Winner

Lounge Lizard has officially announced the winner of their fourth semi-annual Web Design Scholarship. Out of 72 phenomenal web design submissions, Yun Ha Seo, a student at the University of Minnesota in Twin Cities, was awarded the Lounge Lizard Spring 2020 Web Design Scholarship. Along with the $1,000 Scholarship, Yun Ha will be receiving design critique and feedback from Ken Braun, the Founder, and CCO of Lounge Lizard.



Each applicant had to provide a web design submission, which can be from the past or present and submitted either as a design or live URL. Out of numerous designs, many showcasing profession-level skills, Yun Ha Seo’s entry impressed all of the judges and received the highest overall score. Yun Ha's website recounts the events surrounding the terrible 2014 Sewol ferry tragedy that took the lives of 304 people of the 476 total passengers. In addition to the timeline documenting the sequence of events, Yun Ha has also included a memorial page where user's can express their condolences to the victims and their families and read the notes left by others. Yun Ha’s winning submission can be viewed by following this link.



With an already impressive level of design skill, Yun Ha will benefit from Braun’s decades of experience in the design world. Ken is an inducted member of the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences and the Forbes Agency Council in addition to a judge for the WEBBY Awards and CSS Design Awards.



Applications are now open for the Fall Semester scholarship which can be found here. One, $1,000 merit-based scholarship will be awarded based on the student’s submitted web design for each semester. Applications are due by October 4, 2020, for the Fall Semester.The web design submission can be from the past or present and submitted either as a design or live URL. The design scholarship is only open to students attending school in the United States and either be a student at an accredited school or be accepted to begin school at an accredited school within 6 months of application.



About Lounge Lizard Worldwide, Inc.

Lounge Lizard Worldwide, Inc. provides customized digital marketing solutions that combine creativity and technology. The company’s services include marketing strategy, brand identity design, UI/UX design, website development, web app development, mobile app development, social media, and search engine optimization.



