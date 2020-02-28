TrueID launches Biometric Multi Modal Identity Platform

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueID today announced the launch of its Multi-Modal Identity Platform comprising of fingerprint, iris and facial recognition. Identity platform has become the need for governments faced with increasing frauds and duplicate beneficiaries claiming government entitlements resulting in a huge loss to the exchequer. The government welfare programs are not reaching the intended beneficiaries due to this. Correcting errors of inclusion is a prime aspect for the success of any government welfare program.TrueID’s Multi-modal Identity Platform is a robust, scalable, interoperable identification engine that interfaces and manages multi-biometric devices, algorithms and biographic search technologies. TrueID Multi-modal Identity platform provides an XML based interface to the custom-built application for identification and authentication of subjects.TrueID is one of the early innovators and adopters of multi-modal biometric devices algorithms and biographic search technologies. It enables multi-modal biometric capture of an individual like fingerprint, Iris & facial data and when the individual needs to avail a service or have to be authenticated, then multifactor authentication is made possible with this platform.Speaking on the Occasion, Ch. Chandrasekhar, Director at TrueID said, “To make biometric applications foolproof, the demand for multi-factor authentication is on the rise. Our Multimodal biometric platform has been designed to precisely address this requirement. We are also working towards adding more biometric modalities to this multi-modal platform to create a single platform for all types of enrolment and authentication requirements. Our platform is easy to integrate with other advanced applications where identity authentication is needed.”About TrueIDWe are the identity enablers of tomorrow. We are ready for the future powered by biometrics and driven by identity.TrueID specializes in making advanced biometric technologies work for human identification and authentication. We work as an extension of your own team in delivering complex biometric applications.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.