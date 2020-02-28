New Drone Pilot Training Program Builds Skills for the Renewable Energy Industry

HeatSpring, Little Arms, and Unmanned Experts have built this unmanned aircraft commercial operations course especially for renewable energy firms.

ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, February 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new “ Drone Pilot Boot Camp + FAA Part 107 Exam Prep ” is a collaboration between three companies: HeatSpring , Little Arms, and Unmanned Experts. They’ve built this unmanned aircraft commercial operations course especially for engineering, construction and renewable energy firms. Keven Gambold is the instructor. Formerly a combat pilot for the British Royal Air Force, Keven has spent the past eight years developing training programs for drone pilots with Unmanned Experts.Logging flight time is critical for a great course. Little Arms is the software firm behind the top-rated Zephyr drone simulation software. Zephyr works across any platform and has a built-in LMS that allows Keven to review student progress and coach each individual student on their flying. Flying the Zephyr simulations with Keven’s oversight is an incredible way to build skills quickly and efficiently.Kyle Bishop, CEO at Little Arms says, "We're proud to announce our new partnership with HeatSpring and Unmanned Experts. The UAS industry is a constantly changing place, establishing effective and standardized training is a great way to help drive the industry forward as a whole."HeatSpring brings twelve years of technical online education and a deep understanding of what the market expects from a great course. They’ve spent two years designing this course and finding the right partnerships to make it happen.“We looked at more than a dozen drone flight simulators and Zephyr was the clear winner for us,” according to Brian Hayden, co-founder at HeatSpring. “It’s built for a training environment and able to work on any machine.”The course is great for anybody who wants to become a drone pilot, but the primary aim of the course is to unlock new opportunities for engineering, construction, and renewable energy firms. Drones are a powerful and relatively inexpensive way to increase revenue and lower costs on projects big and small.The next course begins in April 2020 - students who enroll get immediate access to their Zephyr software program. Students who enroll in this session also receive a free FlySky FS-i6S Transmitter.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.