Global E-Cigarettes Market Analysis On Size, Growth, Restraints, Drivers, Segmentation and 2030 Forecast

The global e-cigarettes market was worth $ 11.73 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 17% and reach $21.4 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global e-cigarettes market is expected to grow at a rate of about 17% and reach $21.4 billion by 2023. Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among the smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market. However, the increased regulations by governments on e-cigarettes are restraining the market. This is because manufacturing companies were promoting them as a way to get people out of smoking habits, but research studies have shown that most people are addicted to it.

The e-cigarettes market consists of sales of e-cigarettes. An e-cigarette is a handheld battery-operated electronic device that contains a solution of nicotine, glycerine and flavorings which turns into a mist that can be inhaled by user. These are available in various flavors such as mint, menthol, and chocolate.

The global e-cigarettes market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The e-cigarettes market is segmented into disposable, rechargable, and modular.

By Geography - The global e-cigarettes is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The E-Cigarettes Market

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions between traditional cigarette and e-cigarette manufacturers is trending in the e-cigarettes market. Traditional cigarette manufacturing companies and e-cigarette manufacturers are collaborating for product development or to improve their presence in the global market.

Potential Opportunities In The E-Cigarettes Market

With rising awareness of health issues from tobacco smoking, the scope and potential for the global e-cigarettes market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Philip Morris International, MCIG Inc., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group, Njoy Inc, International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc, and VMR Product.

Markets Covered: global e-cigarettes market

Data Segmentations: e-cigarettes market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

E-Cigarettes Market Organizations Covered: Philip Morris International, MCIG Inc., Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Imperial Tobacco Group, Njoy Inc, International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc, and VMR Product

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, e-cigarettes market customer information, e-cigarettes market product/service analysis – product examples, e-cigarettes market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The E-Cigarettes Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the e-cigarettes market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The E-Cigarettes Sector: The report reveals where the global e-cigarettes industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

