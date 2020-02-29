Javier Villarreal Law Firm, Expert Car Wreck Lawyers Serving Harlingen, Texas, Announces Post on Highway Congestion

Villarreal Law firm announces a new post on how a high number of traffic accidents can occur on congested roads in Cameron County.

The Valley International Airport is considered the busiest in the Rio Grande Valley. The good news is that this means people are traveling for both business and pleasure.” — Javier Villarreal

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, USA, February 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Villarreal Law Firm, a top-rated personal injury law firm serving the Cameron County area at https://jvlawfirm.net/ , is proud to announce a new post for the Harlingen, Texas community. Two busy airports can create heavy traffic along the 69E. One in Harlingen and the other, in Brownsville, Texas. A mix of cars, buses, vans, motorcycles, and commercial trucks can squeeze in between the two airports on the highway. If a commuter ends up in a car crash, a team of South Texas car wreck lawyers could help."The Valley International Airport is considered the busiest in the Rio Grande Valley. The good news is that this means people are traveling for both business and pleasure. The bad news is there are more opportunities for car accidents on the roads nearby," explained attorney Javier Villarreal, managing partner at the law firm. "Our accident attorneys are very familiar with personal injury cases due to car wrecks on the 69E. If a local South Texas resident needs our assistance, they are welcome to contact us."The new post about car wreck lawyers in Harlingen, Texas, is available at https://www.jvlawfirm.net/many-car-accidents-that-happen-in-harlingen-are-because-of-the-airport/ . To learn more about JV Law, interested persons can visit the Harlingen, Texas page at https://www.jvlawfirm.net/harlingen/ CAR WRECK LAWYERS IN HARLINGEN, TX HELP LOCALS 'CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE'Here is the background for this release. A highway between two busy airports around Harlingen, Texas, could be 'ground zero' for car accidents. A blend of cars, buses, motorcycles, and trucks driven by local and out-of-towners can be a recipe for disaster. A local with a daily commute on highway 69E could get caught between a distracted driver and a large truck. Reaching a team of car wreck lawyers familiar with the scenario could be helpful.The Valley International Airport is considered the Rio Grande Valley's leading airport for passenger activity. Several miles down the 69E, another smaller airport resides in Brownsville. The combination of airport traffic and daily commutes could put a Harlingen local right in the center of a car accident.For these reasons, the Villarreal Law Firm has announced a new post for the Harlingen, Texas community.ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRMThe law firm of Javier Villarreal ( https://www.jvlawfirm.net/ ) offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. If a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney , a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), there is support. If a South Texas local needs a lawyer for injuries that resulted from motorcycle accident, boating, or other forms of mishaps (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County - and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.