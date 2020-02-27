Elizabeth Stanton, Travel Guru Extraordinaire, Examines Poor Customer Service Not Affecting Profits for Major Airlines

Elizabeth Stanton, Travel Guru Extraordinaire

“Airlines will figure out just how much every client is worth and treat them accordingly.” - Elizabeth Stanton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study by University of Nevada, Reno, found that there is no correlation between customer satisfaction and performance of the airline. Airline management, away from the financial incentive to invest in CS, is more concerned with filling as many seats as possible-and increasing the number of seats per flight by reducing seat width and legroom to take on a few extra rows in economy class. Well, it seems travel guru extraordinaire, Elizabeth Stanton, has a lot to say on the subject and insists that the sadly poor customer service doesn't affect income.

“This besieged consumer lives in an alternative reality where businesses can discriminate at will between their high-value and low-value clientele, at the same time as they marginalize bargain hunters and coupon cutters,” states Elizabeth Stanton. “Most companies couldn’t get away with treating their customers this way. But some already do: airlines.”

Stanton continues, “Airlines will figure out just how much every client is worth and treat them accordingly. They have this overarching sense of who their valued customers are, regardless of any individual fare, and what their lifetime value is. And because of the system structure, they will take advantage of it to the degree that they are cruel to people.”

When it comes to poor customer service, airlines seem to be beyond reproach and the average air traveler knows that. It’s self-evident in the soaring profits of United, which forcibly dragged a passenger off an overbooked flight 2 years ago, and in budget carriers offering increasingly spartan flying experiences while insinuating add-on fees for amenities that were once included, like carry-on baggage and inflight entertainment. The big U.S. airlines have a near-monopoly on air travel from many (although not all) major American airports, leaving little options for price-sensitive passengers when they fly.

“Other industries don’t have nearly the ability to be as arrogant as the airlines are,” states Stanton. “Nonairline business' need to be discreet about their discriminatory practices and create an environment that is friendly enough not to drive away their customers. Whether this will ever change so airlines can’t get such a grip on people? I don’t know.

On Tuesday February 18, 2020, the U.S. Department of Transportation released its annual report on air travel for 2019. This report shows travel data related to the consumer and you can see how on average airlines have been giving poor service as cancellations increase and long tarmac delays being displayed. Check out the statistics below:

On-time arrival rate: 79%, down from 79.2% in 2018. Despite operating on island time, Hawaiian Airlines was the most punctual carrier. Frontier was the least.

Cancellations: Airlines canceled 1.9% of scheduled domestic flights last year, all of which interrupted an important family gathering. In 2016, the cancellation rate was 1.2%.

Animals: Carriers reported 11 animal deaths and eight injuries.

Tarmac delays: The longest tarmac delay was a United flight that spent 5 hours and 32 minutes on the Newark tarmac before taking off for Milan, Italy.

Elizabeth Stanton

https://elizabethstantontv.com/

Elizabeth Stanton has been a world traveler her entire life, experiencing the culture of Europe, the wonders of the Far East, and the natural beauty of remote destinations. She started hosting “Elizabeth Stanton’s Great Big World” at the age of 15, and it was watched in 90% of the United States at its peak and is the top-rated show on FOX affiliates nationwide. In the show, she travels the globe with her celebrity friends exploring other cultures, learning about history, and finding opportunities to help those in need, while shedding some light on what others less fortunate are dealing with. The show featured stars like Bailee Madison, Jake T. Austin, Gregg Sulkin, and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, and filmed in places all over the world, from the USA to Nicaragua to Paris to Beijing. She continues to film new episodes of Great Big World, which has been running for nine years and this is now the 10th year in which it continues to remain strong.

Elizabeth is very passionate about giving back and is a supporter of Marines Toys for Tots Foundation, donating thousands of toys to the organization over the last few years. In addition, she has donated money earned from her show to the homeless men, women, and children of Los Angeles, ultimately helping to feed over 4000 families in Los Angeles for two months.



