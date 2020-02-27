THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.R. 2339 – Protecting American Lungs and Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019 (Rep. Pallone – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means) The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for 90 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chairs and Ranking Members of the Committees on Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means. Postponed Suspension (1 Vote) H.R. 2819 – Gold Star Mothers Families National Monument Extension Act, as amended (Rep. Kim – Natural Resources)



