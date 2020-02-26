When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 26, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 27, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Choice Products USA, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 3 lb. tub Peanut Butter Cookie Dough

Company Announcement

Choice Products USA, LLC of Eau Claire, WI, is recalling 275 - 3lb tubs of Peanut Butter Cookie Dough, because it may contain undeclared milk from milk chocolate chips. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of allergic reaction if they consume these products.

3 lb. tub Peanut Butter Cookie Dough was distributed nationwide. The product was purchased through an online ordering system and delivered via fed ex directly to customers. No other products offered through online ordering are affected.

The product was distributed in 3 lb. white plastic tubs with the date code of 19330. The label refers to “Premiere Choice” Peanut Butter Cookie Dough.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Some containers of the 3lb. Peanut Butter Cookie Dough have been found to contain milk chocolate chips which were mistakenly included in the mixing process of the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk chocolate chips was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an inadvertent adherence to the company's “production and packaging procedures."

Consumers who have purchased Premiere Choice 3lb Tub Peanut Butter Cookie Dough through online ordering may dispose of the product and contact the company at 1-715-318-2848 for a full refund.