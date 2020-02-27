Live! At the Library Event Series Launched

The Library of Congress is extending its public hours on Thursday evenings and will feature regular live programming for visitors as part of a new initiative, Live! At the Library, beginning April 2 to showcase the broad range of literature, poetry, art, music, digital collections and other holdings at the national library.

The Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions at the Library – currently featuring the long fight for women’s voting rights and Rosa Parks’ groundbreaking role in civil rights – will be open for extended hours on Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. every week. Exhibitions and programs will remain free and open to everyone. The Main Reading Room will be open for research during this time, and visitors and researchers will have the opportunity to register for reader cards. Other selected reading rooms may also be open on Thursday nights as a part of evening programming.

“We are excited to welcome everyone into the nation’s library beyond the normal workday to experience the cultural collections and unique programs here,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. “Some programs will be live streamed for viewers anywhere to join in.”

The ongoing literary series National Book Festival Presents, which features authors in conversation about their books and related Library holdings, will be featured regularly during Live! At the Library on Thursdays. Some evenings will feature multiple programs for visitors to choose from, focused around a single theme, such as comic art, civil rights or music history. Advance registration is required for some programs, as noted on the Library’s calendar of events.

New programs will feature conversations with artists and special displays of artwork from the Library’s collections, as well as musical performances, lectures and other fun and thought-provoking programs.

“The Library of Congress holds incredible collections covering every topic under the sun… and even beyond the sun,” said Shari Werb, director of the Center for Learning, Literacy and Engagement. “It’s our hope that people will come by and explore their interests through program offerings, exhibits or opportunities for research in the reading rooms during their night at the Library.”

Live! At the Library is part of a broader effort to reimagine the visitor experience at the Library of Congress by engaging and inspiring visitors with the Library’s wide-ranging collections documenting American culture and creativity. The recently announced visitor experience plan will include the creation of a new orientation center, learning lab and new exhibitions in the years ahead.

Find the latest details on each program and ticketing information on the Library’s calendar of events at loc.gov/events, and subscribe to the Library’s Upcoming Events email list here. A full calendar of the Thursday night activities for April, May, and June will be released in March.

Live! At the Library Highlights for April, May and June