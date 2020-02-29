Crown Uniform and Linen, Best-in-class Healthcare and Medical Linen Service for Boston Announces Upgrade to Medical Page

Crown Uniform and Linen announces an upgrade to its page on medical linen services. The company leads New England as a linen service provider.

Managing the laundry needs for healthcare or medical is a bit different from other industries.” — Plato Spilios

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, USA, February 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Uniform and Linen, New England's best-in-class commercial uniform and linen service at https://crownuniform.com/ , is proud to announce an update to its informational page focused on healthcare . From Boston to Providence, Nashua to Worcester, Hartford to Stamford and everywhere in between, healthcare is one of New England's top industries. The new post helps doctors, hospital administrators, and those involved in medicine to learn more about how and why to "outsource" their medical linen service needs."Managing the laundry needs for healthcare or medical is a bit different from other industries. If a patient needs critical care, the last thing medical staff should worry about is properly cleaned linens and uniforms," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "We understand the industry requirements for doctors' offices, clinics, and hospitals throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Our team is at the ready to provide best-in-class uniform and linen services."The newly updated page by Crown Uniform and Linen focused on healthcare, and medical linen services is available at https://crownuniform.com/healthcare/ . The demand for medical uniforms, towels, and hospital gowns or "scrubs" could overwhelm healthcare professionals. A top commercial linen service is prepared to meet expectations for medical linen requirements at hospitals, urgent cares, clinics, and doctor offices in the greater Boston Metro Area. The commercial linen service can deliver large quantities of adequately washed medical linens to cities in the state of Rhode Island, including Providence, RI.MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE IN NEW ENGLAND OUTSOURCE THEIR COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY TO CROWNHere is the background on this release. Doctor's offices throughout New England states such as Massachusetts or Rhode Island may need a commercial linen service prepared for anything daily. Severely ill children can require several patient gowns in a doctor's office. A severely wounded adult might use dozens of hospital towels in an Emergency Room. A physician working overtime might expect to grab an extra lab coat to remain hygienic. Nearly every hospital, doctor's office, or clinic employee wears "scrubs" and these need to be professionally laundered.Typical linen delivery may not adhere to the strict requirements explicitly designed for the healthcare industry. Indeed, a general service might not provide the level of cleaning required to remove blood borne pathogens and human fluids. A commercial linen service skilled in medical apparel and linens can help hospitals and clinics remain compliant.For these reasons, Crown Linen has announced an update to its medical industry information page.ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICECrown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly/green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food service , medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/ . Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company even offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.