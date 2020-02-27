KompiTech Becomes Hyperledger Fabric Certified Service Provider

KompiTech has been named as Hyperledger Fabric Certified Service Provider (HCSP). The have been recognized as the eleventh fully accredited provider.

At KompiTech we are committed to ​​increasing the adoption of private blockchain amongst organizations of all sizes and profiles, and we are proud to have achieved HCSP status.” — Greg Erhahon, KompiTech’s CEO and Technical Lead of the R&D team

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KOMPITECH BECOMES HYPERLEDGER FABRIC CERTIFIED SERVICE PROVIDERKompiTech, a global provider of enterprise blockchain technology and IT services, has been named as Hyperledger Fabric Certified Service Provider (HCSP), it emerged today.KompiTech​ is already a long-standing member of Hyperledger and The Linux Foundation, and joining the ecosystem of certified service providers has been identified as a strategic step for this Swiss IS&T company.KompiTech is an emerging tech company that offers blockchain development and consultancy for forward-thinking organizations looking for a competitive edge and innovation-driven operational excellence. With a pool of Hyperledger-certified blockchain developers, solution architects, and enterprise blockchain advisors, KompiTech works with customers globally to develop and deploy enterprise blockchain solutions. The company has also created its own ​ blockchain platform (KompiTech Blockchain Platform), an infrastructure that provides an efficient, end-to-end blockchain app lifecycle management with lower total costs.Greg Erhahon, KompiTech’s CEO and Technical Lead of the R&D team, comments: ​“We are thrilled to become a member of the prestigious group of Hyperledger Fabric Certified Service Providers which is still very limited. At KompiTech we are committed to​​increasing the adoption of private blockchain amongst organizations of all sizes and profiles, and we are proud to have achieved HCSP status.”“From our side, I’d like to reassure everyone at Hyperledger that we will continue to augment our customers’ commercial proposition with blockchain technology and Hyperledger Fabric to speed up business processes, increase transparency and save costs.” Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) program recognizes pre-qualified members, vetted service providers with a deep experience of helping enterprises successfully adopt Hyperledger enterprise blockchain technologies. Launched last quarter by ​Hyperledger​, an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, the HCSP program offers service providers from around the world training and professional certification that ensures each member has the mastery to install, configure, operate, manage and troubleshoot networks built on Hyperledger distributed ledger technologies (DLTs).KompiTech has been recognized as the eleventh fully accredited provider, and therefore joined the list of elite members featuring IBM and Accenture.Find out more about the KompiTech Blockchain platform at ​ https://blockchain.kompitech.com/​ - END -For more information please contact Sandra Kaminska-Paciorek, a Global Marketing & PR Manager at KompiTech, at ​Sandra.Kaminska@kompitech.com​ / +44 (0)2036705177.Note to editors: KompiTech is a Swiss IS&T company with headquarters in Zurich founded by the existing CEO, Greg Erhahon. KompiTech was established in 2009 as a global Managed IT Services provider, and its offering has been extended by adding blockchain development in 2015. KompiTech’s blockchain proposition now exists in the KompiTech Blockchain Platform and a complete suite of blockchain consultancy and app development. KompiTech is a member of ​Hyperledger​ and ​The Linux Foundation​ and has been recently awarded the status of the Hyperledger Certified Service Provider. To find out more, pleasevisit ​ https://www.kompitech.com/​and

KompiTech Blockchain Platform | Blockchain as a Service | Overview



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.