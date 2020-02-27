Chile : Technical Assistance Report-Forming an Integrated Supervisory Authority

Author/Editor:

The CMF requested technical assistance (TA) on the proposed integration of the SBIF into the CMF. In response to this request, the IMF fielded a joint LEG-MCM mission to Santiago de Chile during September 27–October 10, 2018. The mission advised on: (i) the internal governance structure of the new CMF (the CMF after integration of the SBIF); (ii) its internal organizational structure; (iii) the transition process towards the new CMF; and (iv) cooperation arrangements with the Central Bank and other relevant Chilean supervisory authorities. The mission also provided medium-term recommendations on the legal mandates and autonomy of the CMF to strengthen the institutional design of the supervisory agency. The Bills containing the amendments for integration of the SBIF into the CMF were approved on October 3, 2018.