Consumer Demand Creates a New THINK TANK Size

MILFORD , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boost Oxygen releases a new size of their rosemary aromatherapy scented THINK TANK product – the only oxygen-based nootropic option available in the retail space in the United States. Originally introduced last February in the 5-liter Medium size bottle, the consumer demand has been so high for THINK TANK that it drove the decision for the company to make it available in their 10-liter Large size container. Nootropics are recognized as supporting cognitive brain functions. As the innovative worldwide leader for providing lightweight and portable bottles of 95% pure oxygen to the consumer, without the need for a prescription, Boost had researched the benefits of rosemary for supporting memory and focus. Independent studies show that maximizing your level of oxygenation has supportive benefits for: memory, reaction time, working memory, Dual N-Back Scores, verbal performance, enhanced mood and visuospatial memory.“We are very excited to introduce this new size of our THINK TANK,” says Boost Oxygen CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Neuner. “It makes us very proud to know that the customers who tried it for the first time last year felt the real benefits of it; and for those customers then to ask for it to be offered in the size that provides them with the most value really validates our decision to innovate. What really supported this was our appearance last Fall on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ when we had the opportunity to present the benefits of our supplemental oxygen product, but also to feature the bottle of THINK TANK, which we included in the segment.”Rosemary aroma has been independently studied and found to increase short term memory up to 75%. There are compounds in rosemary oil that help with memory retention: 1,8-cineole found naturally in rosemary aroma causes an increase in the activity of a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Scholars in ancient Greece were known to wear wreaths of rosemary around their brow to improve recall while taking exams. Shakespeare’s Ophelia petitions Hamlet with, “There’s rosemary- that’s for remembrance, pray you love, remember.”Rosemary aroma is being increasingly researched and implemented with both the young and old, and its use as an all-natural, safe and drug-free cognitive supporter is becoming more accepted and widespread globally.Boost Oxygen has a family of products that includes three (3) sizes of containers that all feature a patented mask design for maximum delivery of the purified oxygen. In addition to the Natural (unscented) version, Boost is the only choice for aromatherapy options of Peppermint, Menthol-Eucalyptus and Pink Grapefruit. THINK TANK represents the first time the product is offered under a different name on the label.Boost Oxygen supports active outdoor adventurers of all ages bring it along to support themselves in poor air quality conditions such as heat, humidity, ozone, smoke, pollen and especially at-altitude. Boost enjoys genuine, non-paid, high profile visibility when spotted in the hands of celebrities and while on popular morning and primetime network and cable television shows.About Boost Oxygen:Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com . On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).

