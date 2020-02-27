10 Technology Trends That Will Impact Our Lives In 2020

TIRAT CARMEL, ISRAEL, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we start a new decade, nobody can deny that the 2010s was one of the fastest moving decades of all time. What’s more, it seems like things won’t be slowing down in the coming years. Here are the top tech trends that will heavily impact our lives in 2020.1. AI In ManufacturingWith the emergence of smart devices powered by Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, AI is now becoming part of our daily life. In 2020, computer vision and emotion recognition will scale and lead to a breakout moment for AI in the manufacturing sector. Currently, U.S startups Kindred, Osaro, and Vicarious, are already implementing AI technologies in different manufacturing sectors.2. Edge Computing Processing Power To Rise In DemandThe need for high-performance edge computing hardware is expected to rise this year, as large AI models and better sensors now allow a range of new applications. That’s because there’s a growing need to access more data for decision making without sending the data to the cloud storage.3. Practical Deployment Of IotWhile the Internet of Things is currently hot on the market, there aren’t many mainstream applications of technology today. However, with the rise of 5G networks , you can expect the mainstream applications of IoT to scale. Already, Amazon has launched an IoT system that uses machine vision technologies to allow consumers to shop without manually checking out.4. Evolution Of Aerospace TechnologiesIn 2020, major companies will launch their efforts to return to space, with leading companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX making notable advancements in aerospace. SpaceX is in the process of creating a rocket starship that will reuse the vehicle’s entire body and cut down intercontinental travels to less than 30 minutes through space.5. Large-Scale Commercialization Of Quantum Computing2020 will mark the beginning of the quantum computing era. The technology will aim to solve the biggest data problems in major industries such as energy and healthcare, helping to handle big data in DNA analysis, cancer treatment, and nuclear energy control.6. Evolution Of HealthcareAs more governments and private institutions strive to prevent the spread of diseases, digital health care is on the rise today. In the U.S, companies like Color and 23andMe are leading in genome analysis, while Genoplan and Genesis Healthcare are dominating in Korea and Japan, respectively. These companies are using genomic analysis to understand the nature of diseases and develop prevention methods.7. New Internet EraIn 2020, 5G competitions between the U.S and China will enter the main stage as each tech powerhouse aims to see who can push the technology to mass consumption faster. As a result, over 2000 satellites will come to life this year, marking a new era for broadband internet worldwide.8. Agricultural EvolutionIn agriculture, new technologies like big data, computer vision, and AI will revolutionize the sector. As a result, it will be common to see farmers monitor the growth of their crops using computer vision while using robots to harvest fruits and plants.9. China And The U.S Put Blockchain To PracticeAs blockchain technology continues to grow, venture companies like Chainalysis will be making headlines in the sector. Major institutions will develop blockchain systems to prevent internet fraud and large-scale information leakage.10. Evolution Of Autonomous DrivingIn tech circles today, autonomous driving is a hot topic that has attracted the attention of leading companies like Tesla, Prophesee, Humanising Autonomy, and Perceptive Automata. Tesla is currently trying to switch their cars to autopilot, though that has only been possible to level 2 and level 3, which involves driver support. However, these companies are aiming to achieve level 5 this year.



