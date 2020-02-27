Bruckhaus Quist Studies Unearthed That the Use of Social Media Is on the Rise

A series of surveys shows social media and its tools being increasingly utilized by financial advisors

HONG KONG, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, through its quarterly reviews’ routine, has observed that social media platforms are being relied upon by financial advisors, more often than expected.Bruckhaus Quist tries to continually stay above the trend and discover new tools to help improve information assimilation processes, a practice that is deeply embedded in the company’s roots, and, in this time and era, social media seems to be the answer.According to the firm’s surveys, carried out every quarter in the last 2 years, up to 88% of finance professionals are now using social media as a platform for business and their transactions, as well as for personal use, while 77% use it strictly for business. Out of this 77%, about 65% are very proficient, a great improvement from the 44% noticed two years ago.Ashley Keung, the Marketing Director of Bruckhaus Quist, said: “Over the years, the use of social media by financial advisors for the conducting of their business has greatly improved. We are now more self-sufficient and most of us, if not all, are capable of using and maximizing these tools for our strategies”.With its influx into society, having the question that begs to be answered transcends from whether financial advisors are using social media and its tools, to how it is being used by them. “Each social media platform has different uses though, LinkedIn is majorly known for improving recommendations and bolstering connections, Facebook for improving client relationships and Twitter for succinct business communication. At Bruckhaus Quist, we are committed to helping our advisors get better at handling our clients’ expectations and adding social media in their business tools arsenal is definitely recommended", Mrs. Keung concluded.The studies also point out that the social media platform mostly utilized by financial advisors looking to expand their business and connect with more clients remains LinkedIn. Overall, business related activities on key social platforms by advisors divides as follows: LinkedIn (74%), Facebook (60%), Twitter (55%), YouTube (43%).Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist’s Board has over 185 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



