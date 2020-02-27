Bruckhaus Quist Announces Portfolio Management Changes

Bruckhaus Quist Names Michael Lau Yim as Sales Director for Hong Kong

Tung-kwok Hired to Manage Bruckhaus Quist Forty Fund; Tak-hay to Manage Bruckhaus Quist Twenty Fund; Law Appointed Manager of Small- and Mid-Cap Strategies

HONG KONG, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bruckhaus Quist , a global investment management firm that offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals, announced the appointment of Gregory Tung-kwok, 39, as Portfolio Manager of Bruckhaus Quist Forty Fund, replacing Elsie Wong, CFA, who has decided to leave the firm.Tung-kwok, who has 17 years of investment management experience, was employed for seven years by a Capital Management Company as Partner and Portfolio Manager of the Flexible Capital Fund, Co-Portfolio Manager of both the Focus Fund and the Growth Fund, and earlier as a Senior Equity Analyst covering global financial services. Prior to Marsico, Tung-kwok was a Senior Equity Analyst, where he was a Partner and Equity Portfolio Manager. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Shanghai and an M.B.A. from the Business University of Tokyo.Arthur Tak-hay, CFA, a 19-year veteran of offering investing advice in large-cap growth equity investment team, has been named Portfolio Manager of Bruckhaus Quist Twenty Fund.“Gregory and Arthur bring great track records and experience to Bruckhaus Quist Forty Fund and Bruckhaus Quist Twenty Fund, respectively,” said Andrew R. Chee-wha, Chief Executive Officer of Bruckhaus Quist. “They are excellent choices to drive strong performance in these two flagship strategies on behalf of our clients.”Jonathan Law, CFA, has been appointed Portfolio Manager of Bruckhaus Quist Triton Fund. Additionally, Law and Equity Research Analyst Anna Ng have been named Co-Portfolio Managers of Bruckhaus Quist Venture Fund.Bruckhaus Quist is a Hong Kong-based, global investment management firm. The company offers actively managed, global investment solutions to clients around the world, including pension funds, corporations, charities and individuals. The firm has a global investment experience. Collectively, Bruckhaus Quist investment team has over 140 years of investing and operating experience in financial services. The team’s experience and extensive network of industry contacts enables us to provide significant business development assistance to our portfolio companies. Bruckhaus Quist is committed to constantly reappraising and further developing the business model to ensure the company remains assured and confident in an ever-changing landscape.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.