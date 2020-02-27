WebNIC Launches Office 365 to Complement Its Line of Web Services Reseller Solution

WebNIC Powering Web Services

WebNIC aims to bring stronger business growth to its partners by launching new Office 365 reseller service.

SINGAPORE, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebNIC , a domain registrar in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region with an extensive experience of 20 years in the domain names industry, has just launched Office 365 recently. It is the latest addition to its comprehensive range of reseller services, including domains wholesale, SSL certificates wholesale and web security solution. The newly-launched Office 365 reseller solution will encourage businesses in the SEA region to adopt a modern workplace, where real time work communication and collaboration are essential for employees’ productivity and efficiency.WebNIC believes in accelerating partners’ growth and is committed to assist them to earn more profits through reselling web service and security solutions. It sees a huge potential in an emerging market, where more businesses are looking to adopt a modern workplace solution. WebNIC sees this as a good opportunity to provide a modern workplace solution that partners can resell and take advantage of it to earn more profits and grow their business.Office 365 consists of a suite of Microsoft applications which helps to simplify and improve workflow for everyone in the workplace. WebNIC believes in a future where the workplace is highly automated with the help of technology, where it is extremely efficient to create, communicate, collaborate, and get great work done. Individuals can carry out their respective tasks efficiently, while communicating and collaborating in the most effective method. Office 365 consists of essential tools to improve every aspect of a workplace, such as teamwork and communication, email and calendaring, file storage and sharing, security and compliance, support and deployment and tools to build and manage a business efficiently.“With the launch of Office 365, we hope to create a modern workplace solution reselling opportunity for our partners to profit from, and helping them to keep up with the trend where businesses are gradually transforming into a modern workplace,” stated TK Tan, CEO of WebNIC. He also added, “WebNIC believes that Office 365, a product of Microsoft, will play an essential role in a modern workplace, due to its significance in the workplace.”WebNIC also mentions that their sales data showed there is a strong take-up in the subscription of Office 365 from their existing partners, as well as clients from their marketing efforts. Businesses of various backgrounds and sizes are now moving towards a modern workplace and many have subscribed to Office 365 for their businesses and there are also many who signed up to become a reseller of this modern workplace solution. Any interested parties who wish to become a reseller can contact inquiry@webnic.cc for more info.About WebNICWebNIC is an accredited registrar for ICANN, and various countries including Asia, Europe, America, Australasia, and Africa. The company is committed to delivering quality and reliable domain wholesale service and web security service. With offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan, we serve 4,500+ active resellers over 70 countries. WebNIC’s Premier Partner Program has enabled our partners to enjoy a streamlined reseller experience while accelerating business growth. To join us and become a partner, please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information and live chat with us or email us at inquiry@webnic.cc.Media contactWebNICTrish Ngtrish.ng@webnic.cc



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.