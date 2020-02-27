Blockchain-native Platinum Q DAO Engineering pivots to full-cycle software development.

TALLINN, HARJU, Эстония, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Q DAO Engineering , a leading blockchain development & consulting company with a presence in 19 countries, ushers a new era for its core business. The business has expanded its service suite, shifting to full-cycle software development & digital solutions provider. 2019 reflected the growing demand for integrated offers, and Platinum Q DAO Engineering is ready to take up the bolder path and become a reliable partner for even more clients.2019 underpinned the software visionThe previous year was a period of transformation for Platinum Q DAO Engineering. Its leadership made the biggest strategic move so far, reorienting the company from ‘blockchain only’ vision to an IT service & consultancy business.“In 2019, we saw heavy demand for our expertise in the broad spectrum of engineering tasks: enterprise applications and omnichannel digital platforms, mobile development, cloud, DevOps, test automation and others. Clients trust our experience, know the quality of our delivery – and want Platinum to do more than blockchain,” comments the company’s Co-Founder Anton Dziatkovskiy.Last year Platinum Q DAO Engineering successfully executed technology-led projects for 1000+ customers worldwide, more than half of which needed to build custom solutions combining multiple technologies and approaches. In 2019 the company also unveiled its strategic projects related to blockchain: USD-pegged stablecoins and BTCNEXT exchange, a full-featured digital platform for trading. Both received wide recognition in the market and among customers.Now Platinum Q DAO Engineering has introduced a new outlook: to provide end-to-end delivery at scale for clients from finance & banking, information services, healthcare, entertainment and other domains. The company’s offering goes beyond pure blockchain solutions. It includes custom cross-platform ecosystems with a robust technological stack, architecture, digital applications, and microservices.“The new vision for Platinum Q DAO Engineering won’t prevent us from sustaining market leadership in blockchain development,” admits Co-Founder Dan Khomenko. “The number of clients that wish to leverage blockchain capabilities in their business is growing. By harnessing our broader expertise, we can reduce Time to Market and deliver even bigger impact, innovation, and scale.”2020 looks bold for Platinum Q DAO EngineeringPlatinum Q DAO Engineering will continue to push the boundaries of innovators’ DNA, growing the team expertise and rolling out new projects for customers.“Our company has the brightest minds in the industry. As new technologies emerge and challenge the market, we need to invest in people and bring more talents,” believes Dan Khomenko.Since the start of 2020, the core team of Platinum Q DAO Engineering has grown by 30%. Now 80 per cent of employees are IT specialists. Co-Founders expect to at least double the headcount by 2021 – from 100 to more than 200 people with a primary focus on development capabilities.Besides, Platinum Q DAO Engineering builds up its technology leadership relying on a powerful partner ecosystem of over 300 market innovators worldwide.The company also plans to scale its global presence and open offices in the US. Currently, Platinum Q DAO Engineering has development centers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Melbourne, and 14 more locations across APAC and Eastern Europe.“This year we set the bar high and are determined to raise the revenue by 3 times. Starting operations in the US will contribute a lot to this, establishing our footprint and opening business & partner opportunities in North America,” concludes Anton Dziatkovskiy.Platinum Q DAO Engineering aims to prove its technological excellence not only as a blockchain company but as a global partner in cutting edge software development, digital, consulting and strategy.About Platinum Q DAO EngineeringPlatinum Q DAO Engineering is a custom software development company delivering innovative and cost-efficient solutions to businesses across the globe, breaking language and geographical barriers.With talent and expertise of 100+ world-class professionals in 19 countries and 300 business partners, Platinum Q DAO Engineering has already accelerated business success for over 1000 clients.The distinctive portfolio spanning five years across industries is a testimony to the relentless efforts put in by Platinum Q DAO Engineering to leverage the cutting edge technology.Learn more about the company’s expertise at our site and join us on Twitter and Telegram



