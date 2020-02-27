Cables and Connectors Market 2020 Global Share, Trend And Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Description
Cables and Connectors are mainly used for the purpose of connectivity for transferring data using signal transmission and also for power supply usage for various electronic peripherals in various industries. Different types of cables and connectors such as HDMI, DVI, Fiber and VGA ensure to meet the needs with its potential to consign high-bandwidth and low signal loss data streams.
Demand Scenario
The global cables and connectors market was USD 78.12 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 154.42 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period.
Growth by Region
Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share and is anticipated to dominate the market due to the rising demand of high-speed cables and connectors along with increasing investments in infrastructure development in countries such as India and China. APAC region is trailed by Europe, with its high demand and early reception of marine links and connectors.
Drivers vs Constraints
Growing number of data centers and increasing demand for higher bandwidth is the major driving factor behind the huge demand for cables and connectors worldwide. Increasing expenditure done by the IT and telecom services to meet consumer demand consequently drives the market to a larger extent worldwide. On the other hand, the rising demand and the influx of wireless technologies pose a major hindrance for the market. The evolution and widespread use of wireless technologies due to the benefits such as high-speed data transmission is bottlenecking the growth of cables and connectors market to a much larger extent globally.
Industry Trends and Updates
YAZAKI Europe, a Japanese-based company had built its first Serbian plant by investing USD 30 million focusing mainly on automotive cable manufacturing. The company is currently planning to expand its operations to South Eastern Europe in order to expand its global presence.
Prysmian Group had planned to make an investment of €170 million in a new cable laying subsea vessel. Lately, the company has secured several contracts in submarine cable laying business with an order intake of €1 billion.
Table of Content
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Cables and Connectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Installation Type
5.1. Internal
5.2. External
6. Global Cables and Connectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product Type
6.1. HDMI
6.2. USB
6.3. CAT5/CAT6
6.4. DVI
6.5. VGA
6.6. Others
7. Global Cables and Connectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Vertical
8. Global Cables and Connectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Amphenol Corporation
10.2. 3M Company
10.3. Foxconn Interconnect Technology
10.4. Molex
10.5. TE Connectivity
10.6. YAZAKI
10.7. ABB
10.8. Esterline Technologies Corp
10.9. Belden
10.10. Axon Cable S.A.S.
10.11. Harting Technology Group
10.12. Fujitsu Ltd.
10.13. Nexans
10.14. Huawei Technologies
10.15. Alcatel Lucent
10.16. Prysmian S.P.A.
10.17. Others
11. Investment Opportunities
Continued...
